MATE SUV Is Not What You Expect. It's an Electric Trike Too Large to Call It Other Way

MATE SUV Is Not What You Expect. It's an Electric Trike Too Large to Call It Other Way

autoevolution

Published

“Sport Utility Vehicle” is not entirely wrong for describing the new MATE SUV three-wheeler cargo e-bike. It’s more of a “Vehicle” than a bike, that’s for sure, while “Utility” is what the Danish company created this thing for. Would you pay 6.499 euros (almost 7,000 USD) on this not-your-usual-guzzler-SUV? Let’s get things straight from the beginnin... (continue reading...)

Full Article