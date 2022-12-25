BYD Atto 3 With 60-kWh Battery Gets Surprising Results in the Range Test

BYD has big ambitions in the global car market, and the compact Atto 3 is an important part of this strategy. The compact crossover impressed in Euro NCAP tests with a five-star rating, but it also demonstrated a remarkable range, which can exceed its WLTP rating. The BYD Atto 3 is the international version of the BYD Yuan Plus, a compact crossover selling like hotcakes in China. Atto 3 has recently started selling outside its home countr... (continue reading...)