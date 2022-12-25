Inspiring Father and Son Drift Duo Open Up on the Excitement and Hardships of Motorsports

Almost 10 years ago, I was attending an international drift event and one of my responsibilities was to film some of the action. For the past three years, I had made it a habit to jump in the passenger seat of certain cars to capture the most exciting angles possible. At one point, I was riding in a V8-powered BMW E30 and we hit the wall on my side while doing about 43 mph (70 kph). It was a relatively minor crash, but I will never forget it. (continue reading...)