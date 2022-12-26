For those in the yacht racing community, Christmas Day marks the eve of one of the most difficult offshore yacht races in the world. For the past 77 years, Boxing Day marks the start of the prestigious Sydney to Hobart yacht race. The only hiccup in the annual event known as The Great Race came in 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. The 628-nautical mile (720 miles /1,170 km) race kicked off today from a very cramped Sydney ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Andoo Commanche Leads Sydney to Hobart After Dramatic Start
