The legally binding Paris Agreement is clear enough – everyone must join in on the effort to lower the global human carbon footprint if we want to avoid a climate crisis. One way in which you can help is by giving up on your beater and hopping on a bus or a train. But for Vancouverites, there’s a new incentive! By now, most people in North America and Europe understood that we must do something to slow down the global ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Vancouver Wants To Get Rid of Old Cars With Free Bus and Train Rides
autoevolution0 shares 1 views