1989 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5–16 Evolution I Is Time Capsule from the Golden Age of Racing

During its illustrious history, Mercedes-Benz gave us some amazing creations, like the 300SL, the SLS or the McLaren SLR. That said, one of the most notorious cars in its lineup is the 190E and yes, today we are talking about the boxy four-door grandpa mobile. But the car we have here is no base-model 190E. No, this is much, much cooler. It is the 190E 2.5-16 Evolution. Before getting into the nooks and crannies of this example, we should... (continue reading...)