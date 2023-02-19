Oscar Piastri Says He Is Unfazed by Last Season's Drama, McLaren Praises His Composure

This season McLaren is taking on a Formula 1 rookie, Oscar Piastri, following the sacking of the underperforming Daniel Ricciardo. This does, however, come with a slight hindrance, as it caused some drama last year. Oscar Piastri was signed to Alpine as a reserve driver, a role he served during the 2022 Formula 1 season. But, as we all know, last year was characterized by complete chaos within the driver market. (continue reading...)