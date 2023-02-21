Late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, is accusing a Ferrari dealership of Pretty Woman-ing him. Fiddes wrote on social media that the staff ignored him for 20 minutes because he was wearing a tracksuit. You’ve probably heard a lot of stories out there that Ferrari really cares about who its customers are. The Maranello brand wants to uphold a their reputation and would ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Claims He Couldn’t Buy a Ferrari Because of His Outfit
