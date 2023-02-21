Opening Up Tesla Superchargers in the U.S. Requires More Than Just a CCS Plug

In a breakthrough agreement announced by the Biden Administration, Tesla pledged to make parts of its Supercharger network available to non-Tesla electric vehicles. Tesla will offer up to 3,500 fast charging stations to other brands by fitting the charging stalls with an intelligent adapter. Still, more changes are needed to allow other EVs to charge at the Supercharger stations. Tesla will allow electric vehicles produced by other automakers to charge at its Superch... (continue reading...)