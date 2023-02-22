Tesla Cybertruck Shows Off Its Air Suspension in a New Video, It's a Beast

The Tesla Cybertruck is supposed to be in the final development stage since production is expected to start this summer. A recent video shows a Cybertruck prototype driving on the factory floor with its air suspension cranked up to the max, showing impressive suspension travel. The Cybertruck is nearing production if we trust Elon Musk’s promise to build it at scale by the end of the year. Normally, no changes are expected with ... (continue reading...)