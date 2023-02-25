If you are a Formula 1 fan who has followed what has been going on, you might be aware that tire blankets could become a relic of a bygone era. The FIA is planning to phase them out by the 2024 season, which, unsurprisingly, does not make the drivers happy, with Lewis Hamilton spearheading another driver movement. A test has been performed in Austin during the 2022 season, with the outcome proving rather unpromising. Drivers were certain... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton Speaks Up Against Tire Blanket Ban in F1, Joined by Carlos Sainz
