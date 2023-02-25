Lewis Hamilton Speaks Up Against Tire Blanket Ban in F1, Joined by Carlos Sainz

If you are a Formula 1 fan who has followed what has been going on, you might be aware that tire blankets could become a relic of a bygone era. The FIA is planning to phase them out by the 2024 season, which, unsurprisingly, does not make the drivers happy, with Lewis Hamilton spearheading another driver movement. A test has been performed in Austin during the 2022 season, with the outcome proving rather unpromising. Drivers were certain... (continue reading...)