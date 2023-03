Willys-Overland originally filed the Jeep trademark in 1943 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. After much back and forth, the federal agency relented in 1950 despite Jeep being used in a formal way since 1945 when the CJ-2A “Universal Jeep” started series production. The first commercially successful Civilian Jeep ranks 11th in our Top 20 Best Jeep Models of All Time (continue reading...)