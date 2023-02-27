Folding electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular on the market, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering they offer an affordable, portable, and eco-friendly solution for urban travel. But while folding frame configurations have been widely used for regular and electric bicycle designs, we haven’t seen too many foldable models in the lightweight motorcycle segment. It seems that is about to change, a... (continue reading...)Full Article
Colibri M22 Is a Folding E-Motorcycle for the Urban Rider, Offers Over 120 Miles of Range
autoevolution0 shares 1 views