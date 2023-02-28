2024 Ford Mustang costs $32,515, but $43,090 for V-8 GT

Pricing information for the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang is now live on Ford's website. The cheapest new Mustang is the EcoBoost Fastback, which starts at $32,515 with the mandatory $1,595 destination charge. EcoBoost models use a 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine that generates 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and are only available with a 10-speed...