Rivian Recalls 12,716 Vehicles Over Safety Issue Stemming From ALR Sensor

Rivian has recalled the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric utility vehicle to address a problem that increases the risk of injury to the front passenger. No fewer than 12,716 vehicles are called back, produced for the 2022 model year from September 10th through 15th last year. The Irvine-based automaker became aware of the concern we’ll be detailing in a jiffy back in July 2022. Rivian and front passenger seatbelt supplier Aut... (continue reading...)