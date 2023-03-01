Tesla Investor Day 2023: The Event's Agenda Fuels Expectations, Watch the Live Stream Here

Tesla is already welcoming guests at Giga Texas in preparation for the Investor Day 2023 event. The event starts with factory tours and Plaid demo rides, but the most interesting part is scheduled at 3:00 pm CST when Elon Musk will brief investors on the company plans and his Master Plan Part 3. The world eagerly awaits the Tesla Investor Day, especially as Elon Musk promised to make it the most entertaining and revealing Tesla event of ... (continue reading...)