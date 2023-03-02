When the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship roars to life this coming weekend, it will see the debut of the brand-new Medical Car, the Aston Martin DBX707. Finished in the same colors as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One racers put through their paces by Fernando A... (continue reading...)Full Article
Aston Martin DBX707 Super SUV Becomes the Official Medical Car of Formula 1
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Martin turnaround begins with £6.6 million profit in Q4
Supply delays hampered roll-out of top-rung Aston Martin DBX 707
Aston exceeds financial expectations as average sale..
Autocar