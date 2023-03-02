Aston Martin DBX707 Super SUV Becomes the Official Medical Car of Formula 1

Aston Martin DBX707 Super SUV Becomes the Official Medical Car of Formula 1

autoevolution

Published

When the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship roars to life this coming weekend, it will see the debut of the brand-new Medical Car, the Aston Martin DBX707. Finished in the same colors as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One racers put through their paces by Fernando A... (continue reading...)

Full Article