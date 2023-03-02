5 Most Exciting Bahrain Grand Prix Battles in History

Formula 1 will soon return with a new season. The first race will take place in Bahrain, and everyone will want to show off the new cars and prove they are the best drivers. The Bahrain Grand Prix, officially known as the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, first took place at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 4, 2004. A total of 18 races started there since then. It's also the second F1 night race after the Singapore Grand Prix. ... (continue reading...)