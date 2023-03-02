Ford F-150 Lightning production restarting March 13

Ford F-150 Lightning production restarting March 13

MotorAuthority

Published

Ford officials believe the battery-related issue that led to an F-150 Lightning catching on fire has been resolved. On Thursday, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told Motor Authority production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will restart on March 13. The continued production shutdown will allow the Lightning's battery supplier, SK On, time to build...

