Ford officials believe the battery-related issue that led to an F-150 Lightning catching on fire has been resolved. On Thursday, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told Motor Authority production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will restart on March 13. The continued production shutdown will allow the Lightning's battery supplier, SK On, time to build...Full Article
Ford F-150 Lightning production restarting March 13
