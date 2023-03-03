Could This Be the Best Production Engine Ever Made?

I remember watching street races late at night all the time when I was a kid. I don’t remember much about the cars themselves. Except for one in particular. This blue BMW E46 M3. It was something out of this world for eight-year-old me. And what I remember most vividly about that car was the noise. Back then, I had no clue what engine that was, but the S54 screaming to 8,000 rpm is still ringing in my ears. Ever since then, I knew deep down that I was into cars. (continue reading...)