Best-selling cars in the UK of 2023

The Vauxhall Corsa takes the top spot for February 2023, ahead of the Mokka and T-Roc



What's hot and what's not? The SMMT's new car registration data reveals all, so we've been studying the most recent figures to find out which are Britain's best-selling new cars.



The latest numbers have shown which cars have drawn the biggest sales since the start of 2023, with some retaining a market stronghold against the odds while others fight their way onto the best-sellers list for the first time.



The Nissan Qashqai finished 2022 as the UK's best-selling car after a year when the automotive industry was blighted by parts shortages and semiconductor production issues. One of four SUVs in the final top ten, the Qashqai, which is built in the UK at Nissan's Sunderland factory, secured top spot after a strong finish to the year, pulling far ahead of the reigning Vauxhall Corsa.



Read on to see what cars rank in the top ten for 2023 so far, and how many units they sold.



*The UK's best-selling cars of 2023*



-1 Vauxhall Corsa, 5243 units sold so far this year-



The Vauxhall Corsa finished second to the Qashqai in 2022, despite topping the leaderboard for ten out of twelve months. It’s back on top this month, though, after outselling the second placed car by over 1000 units. Its success is in part due to its PSA-developed underpinnings and mix of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. It has tightly held on to first place so far this year, and its success looks likely to continue.



-2 Volkswagen T-Roc, 4616 units-



The Volkswagen T-Roc has been around for six years, but it remains a seriously popular choice for UK buyers - more so, it seems, than the venerable Volkswagen Golf. A recent facelift boosted interior quality, addressing one of few criticisms of the well-rounded crossover.



-3 Nissan Qashqai, 4361 units-



The Qashqai, 2022’s top-selling car in the UK, finishes February in third place. The British-built crossover is now in its third generation and pipped the Vauxhall Corsa to the top spot last year. It continues to appeal to buyers on our shores because of its excellent practicality, and its appeal is no doubt bolstered by the addition of electrified powertrains for this generation.



-4 MG HS, 4042 units sold so far this year-



MG’s bargain SUV was the best-seller last month, and dropped down to fourth place in February. Starting from a smidge over £23,000, the HS rivals the likes of the Mazda CX-5, Volkswagen Tiguan and Honda CR-V. Available with a selection of petrol powertrains and a newly-added plug-in hybrid, the model offers a surprisingly high level of comfort and practicality, along with respectable drivability, refinement and performance. A seven-year warranty isn’t half bad, either.



-5 Ford Puma, 3906 units-



Say goodbye to the Ford Fiesta - the Ford Puma is now the company’s number one car. The small crossover will be the firm’s new entry-level offering, but all is not lost - it possesses impressive driving dynamics and attractive pricing, and the range is topped by a fun-filled ST version. It might not be the Fiesta we all know and love, but it’s a good, capable alternative nonetheless.



-6 Hyundai Tucson, 3787 units-



The Hyundai Tucson is one of the UK’s most popular SUVs, and regularly appeared in the top 10 last year. Arguably the most premium option in the top 10, it was renewed in 2021 with a fresh front end with a unique, eye-catching lighting set-up. Its plush interior and range of electrified powertrains are an attractive proposition for many buyers.



-7 Kia Niro, 3723 units-



One of Kia’s most important cars, the Niro has just entered its second generation with both EV and hybrid powertrains. A far more popular choice in the UK than the likes of the Honda HR-V, Renault Arkana and the Toyota C-HR, the Niro is good to drive and filled to the brim with technology.



-8 Kia Sportage, 3671 units-



The new Sportage enters the new year in exactly the same position it ended the last - in sixth place. Consistency is key for the SUV, which entered its fifth generation at the tail end of last year. It looks like the model will once again prove a smash hit for the firm in 2023, thanks to its eye-catching design, on-trend powertrains and strong value for money.



-9 Vauxhall Mokka, 3479 units-



Vauxhall’s formerly-frumpy crossover is now a style icon, and it also drives well too. It went on sale in 2021, refreshed, modernised and more appealing than ever, although other options are more practical and plush inside. Despite that, it’s Vauxhall’s second entry in the top ten, finishing February with 3479 units sold - more than the Ford Fiesta.



-10 Ford Fiesta, 3345 units-



It’s sad to see the Fiesta’s continued popularity with the knowledge it’ll be leaving the Ford range later this year, bringing an end to 47 years of production. It's set to be replaced by an electric crossover, which will go head-to-head with the high-selling Puma and Kuga. Its popularity is down to its versatility and all-round excellent driving dynamics, with the performance ST variant still holding up as one of the best hot hatches on the market. We're sorry to see it go.

