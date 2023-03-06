Mercedes-Benz launches a new digital payment service, Mercedes pay+, that uses fingerprint technology to authenticate in-car payments. The app doesn't need a PIN on the MBUX infotainment system or the use of separate authentication and validation methods. The car puts secure transactions at the driver's fingertips. That's not just a metaphor; digital biometric scanners are already installed in the EQS and (continue reading...)Full Article
Pay With Your Fingertip From the Comfort of Your Car (Coming Soon in a Mercedes Near You)
autoevolution0 shares 1 views