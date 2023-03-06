The Beast from 1972 with 27.0-liter Merlin engine up for auction

The Beast from 1972 with 27.0-liter Merlin engine up for auction

MotorAuthority

Published

The word "unique" gets thrown around a lot, but it definitely applies to The Beast, which packs a 27.0-liter Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 aircraft engine into a custom chassis and body. Built by British mechanic John Dodd, it's being auctioned off online by Car and Classic. Bidding opens March 9. Aircraft engine swaps had been done before, especially...

Full Article