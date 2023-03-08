Rare Shelby GT350 Drags Rarer Lotus, Someone Said Muscle vs. Sports Car Brawl?

What happens when you go to visit Canada? Well, people usually head there to see that humongous waterfall, the nation’s natural parks, an iconic tower in Toronto, some old Quebec, maybe a few polar bears, or Vancouver Island. And other stuff like that, right? Alas, since we are among automotive industry enthusiasts, a few good folks may also be enticed to check out some of Canada’s four-wheeled facilities. And some... (continue reading...)