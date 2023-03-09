5 Things You Must Know Before Starting a DIY Restoration Project

So, you got yourself a classic car. You are excited to get wrenching on it. You get yourself ready and stare at it not knowing where to start. This is normal, as working on these cars is no easy task. If you find yourself in this situation, I’m here to help, with a short guide on how to get going on your newest project. This is everything I wish I knew before embarking on this project, so let's not waste any more time and g... (continue reading...)