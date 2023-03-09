5 Unofficial Ford Bullitt Models That Steve McQueen Would Have Probably Loved

Nicknamed the "King of Cool," Steve McQueen wasn't just one of Hollywood's greatest actors in the 1960s and 1970s. He was also a car enthusiast and a racing driver, leaving a massive collection of about 200 vintage vehicles behind when he passed away in 1980. His garage included exotic Ferraris, Jaguars, and Porsches and quite a few race cars, including those he used in the 1971 "Le Mans" film... (continue reading...)