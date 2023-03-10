Just over a month ago, Ferrari reported 13,221 deliveries during calendar year 2022. It bested the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata even though deliveries of the company’s first utility vehicle had not started yet. Ferrari also informed shareholders that it would roll out four new models in 2023, which brings us to the video attached below. The carbon-fiber shift paddles and carbon-fiber steering wheel are the only proper clu... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ferrari Will Unveil “Something Special” on March 16th, What Could It Be?
