$225K a Week on Alpha Waves: Twists Italian Style With American "Zen Comfort"

Let's be honest with each other; most of us don't have the financial backing to own a marvelous piece of floating architecture like this here Alpha Waves superyacht. However, this puppy is up for charter, so let's see what's in store for $225K a week. Throw on some sunscreen and grab a mimosa because this one's wild, to say the least. Folks, the Alpha Waves is a freshly crafted vessel (launched in 2023) that has... (continue reading...)