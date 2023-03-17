Whenever I hear about cars being dragged out of long-term storage, I usually think about dusty carcasses consumed by rust. But I'm happy to admit it's not always the case. Fortunately, some oldtimers take long-term isolation better than others, even when conditions aren't all that great. Then we have classics that have been well-maintained while sitting for decades. The (continue reading...)Full Article
1957 Chevrolet 210 Hidden for Decades Is an Amazing Survivor With a Drag Racing Past
autoevolution0 shares 1 views