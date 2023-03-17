2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview

MotorAuthority

Published

The second round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship takes us this weekend to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the Red Sea coast. The circuit, billed as the fastest street circuit in the world, is home to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This year is the third year the race is on the calendar. The circuit's track layout was designed by...

Full Article