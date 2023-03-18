This 1994 Dodge Viper Is Rebellion on Four Wheels

The Dodge Viper sits pretty high on the list of the coolest American cars ever made. The spartan sports car is a throwback to a time when American muscle ruled the road and performance was the main concern for cars. So, let's dive deeper into this. The Vipers' story begins in the late 1980s. But, before getting to the car, we need to take a look at what inspired its creation. To do that, we need to go back to 1962. ... (continue reading...)