The second F1 race of the season is on in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Some fans and drivers alike fear that we're looking at another year of domination on behalf of Red Bull Racing, judging by the results so far. But we also know that anything can and will happen when it comes to motorsports. And winning one battle won't necessarily mean that you will win the war. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has only been around for a few years ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Sergio Perez Leads the Way in Saudi Arabia, Fernando Alonso Starts From P2
Sergio Perez Wins in Saudi Arabia, Another Podium for Fernando Alonso
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was the second race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Sergio Perez starting from the pole position..