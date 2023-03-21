The Largest U.S.-Built Private Superyacht Belongs to a Billionaire Heiress, and It Shows

All superyachts are commonly described as “floating resorts,” but none fits the description better than the Aquila. Still the largest luxury superyacht ever built in the U.S., but reborn in the UK, this 13-year-old beauty is the epitome of billionaires’ luxury toys. Truth be told, U.S.-built superyachts rarely match the craftsmanship and exquisite style of their Dutch or Italian counterparts, who still domina... (continue reading...)