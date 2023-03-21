I don’t know how things are in your country, but here where I live some gas stations have employees whose single job is to step in and fuel the car for you. It’s a job like any other, I guess, but in the vast majority of cases one that doesn’t really bring a real-world advantage to people in need of refueling. With most carmakers now switching to electric drives, the uncalled-for need for gas station employee... (continue reading...)Full Article
Hyundai Presents Another Useless Robot, It Does Things Humans Can Do Just as Well
autoevolution0 shares 1 views