Believe it or not, it’s been 31 years since Terminator 2 hit theaters, forever changing one of the movie industry’s most prolific genres. It remains to this day a reference point for robot-filled sci-fi movies, and perhaps the best of all Terminator movies ever made. The movie made popular (once again) several concepts that have been used in moviemaking before, including time travel, a robot-driven... (continue reading...)Full Article
Harley-Davidson Marbled Beauty Plays the Subtle Terminator Card And It Works
autoevolution0 shares 1 views