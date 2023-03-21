A Brilliant Ford System Could Make Augmented Reality the Next Big Thing in Cars

Augmented reality content is gaining traction in the automotive industry, but Ford has now developed a way that would bring it to all vehicle occupants. Most carmakers are trying to use AR images and content specifically to improve the driving experience. The most common implementation comes down to providing navigation using AR integration. As such, the (continue reading...)

