The Electric Pickup Truck Segment Is Heating Up As Ram Prepares a Mid-Size Model

For years the U.S. market has longed for an electric pickup truck offering, which only arrived late in 2021 with the Rivian R1T. Since then, the full-size pickup truck segment has gotten multiple offerings and even more promises. Thanks to Ford and Ram projects, it looks like the mid-size segment is also heating up. Americans love trucks, there's no doubt about that, and they will gladly switch a family SUV for a pickup truck. That... (continue reading...)