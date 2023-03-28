It’s not uncommon for custom motorcycle shops to go for some sort of association with prestigious carmakers when it comes to their projects. True, it doesn’t happen all that often either, but there have been instances when even custom Harley-Davidson bikes have been created as a nod to the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini. There is however a sort of movement among custom bike builders in Europe to associate Harleys wit... (continue reading...)Full Article
Custom Harley-Davidson Breakout Has Ferrari Cues Where You Least Expect Them
autoevolution0 shares 1 views