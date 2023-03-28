It's natural for drag strips that stretch for half a mile to be littered with supercars looking to showcase their top-speed prowess. What's not so typical is when a Mitsubishi Mirage steals the spotlight by charging faster than the said supercars, which is pretty much what went down in Puerto Rico. Mitsubishi has a knack for making its models sound confusing, and what better way to exemplify that notion than by introducing its ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Check Out This Mitsubishi Four Banger Smoking Supercars on the Drag Strip
autoevolution0 shares 1 views