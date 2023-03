The latest in the line of Lamborghini V-12 supercars is the Revuelto. Replacing the Aventador, the car comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering a peak 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in only 2.5 seconds. The car's arrival marks the start of Lamborghini's transition to a fully electrified brand, a transition that will be...