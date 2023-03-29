Tesla Semi Repeated Breakdowns Were Reportedly Caused by a Software Glitch

There are at least nine reports about Tesla Semi breaking down on the side of the road, and in some of these cases, they needed to be towed away. According to a recent report, the culprit might be a software bug, which causes the cockpit screens to flicker or turn off. Electric powertrains have become ubiquitous for passenger cars, but they still need time before conquering the trucking industry. Tesla is among the pioneers thanks to its ... (continue reading...)