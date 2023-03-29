Official: Lamborghini Revuelto Retires Aventador, Packs 1,001-HP Hybrid V12, 217 MPH Chops

It’s finally here! Meet the much-hyped and long-awaited Aventador successor – it’s nonother than the electrified 1,001-hp (1,015 ps) Lamborghini Revuelto. It keeps the thumping 6.5-liter V12 while adding three electric motors. The plug-in hybrid powertrain works with a new double-clutch gearbox to deliver astounding performance and keep track of individualized settings for 13 drive modes. Let’s dive in! (continue reading...)