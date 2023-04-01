The Forza Horizon Franchise Might Have at Least Two Sibling Competitors Down the Road

The Forza Horizon series has been in a league of its own for almost 11 years now, and that's for a bunch of good reasons. First off, it's an open-world game that always sounded and looked amazing, no matter what generation of Xbox it came out on. Then, the arcade-style gameplay makes it fun to play whether you're driving a Ford Transit van or a Koenigsegg Jesko. Much like the defunct Motorstorm, Horizon has a spirit of its own you won't find anywhere else. <... (continue reading...)