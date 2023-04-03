These Four Souls Will Bring Humans to the Moon On Artemis II, Here's Why Each Got the Call
Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen. These are the names of the first human souls to leave the safe and comfy bounds of planet Earth to travel around the Moon in over 50 years. With Artemis II scheduled to launch in the spring of next year, the announcement by NASA of these selections for the mission came not a moment too soon. In a joint announcement by (continue reading...)Full Article