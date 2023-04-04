Dassault’s Little Rock Facility Switches to Sustainable Fuel for the Falcon

Dassault’s Little Rock Facility Switches to Sustainable Fuel for the Falcon

autoevolution

Published

Similar to other giants in the industry, including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, or Pratt & Whitney, Dassault Aviation has also officially committed to using SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) for its company-owned Falcon aircraft. The French aviation expert says that its famous business jets are in high demand over in the U.S. Last Fall, it revealed plans to set up a new maintenance facility in Melbourne, Florida. It will be large enough to ... (continue reading...)

Full Article