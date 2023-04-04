Dassault’s Little Rock Facility Switches to Sustainable Fuel for the Falcon

Similar to other giants in the industry, including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, or Pratt & Whitney, Dassault Aviation has also officially committed to using SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) for its company-owned Falcon aircraft. The French aviation expert says that its famous business jets are in high demand over in the U.S. Last Fall, it revealed plans to set up a new maintenance facility in Melbourne, Florida. It will be large enough to ... (continue reading...)