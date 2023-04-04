Tesla Rumored To Launch Large-Scale FSD Beta Testing in China in a Surprise Move

Tesla Rumored To Launch Large-Scale FSD Beta Testing in China in a Surprise Move

autoevolution

Published

Tesla might be seen as a leader in automated driving in the Western world, but in China, the American EV maker is not even on the map. There are many reasons for this, but it’s important to note that things could change soon. Chinese media claims that Tesla is preparing to launch the FSD Beta in the country, marking the first time the self-driving software goes live outside North America. While Tesla FSD Beta development advance... (continue reading...)

Full Article