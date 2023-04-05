The Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Packs 11,100-RPM Cosworth V12 With 609 HP

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Packs 11,100-RPM Cosworth V12 With 609 HP

autoevolution

Published

A legend in the Formula 1 paddock and legendary in the world of road-going cars to boot, Gordon Murray has a new supercar lined up for production. Only 100 examples of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider will be manufactured with pride in the UK, with pricing to be published closer to the start of production. The open-top variant will join its (continue reading...)

Full Article