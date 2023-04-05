A legend in the Formula 1 paddock and legendary in the world of road-going cars to boot, Gordon Murray has a new supercar lined up for production. Only 100 examples of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider will be manufactured with pride in the UK, with pricing to be published closer to the start of production. The open-top variant will join its (continue reading...)Full Article
The Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Packs 11,100-RPM Cosworth V12 With 609 HP
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Introducing the Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider
AutoMotions
The T.33 Spider from Gordon Murray Automotive combines the beautiful, timeless design of the T.33 with an even more immersive and..
Advertisement
More coverage
New Gordon Murray T33 Spider to be revealed on 4 April
Gordon Murray Automotive will build 100 examples of the Spider, the same number as the coupé
Supercar loses its roof..
Autocar