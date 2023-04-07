This 45-Foot Greyhound Bus Has Been Converted Into a Home on Wheels With a King Size Bed

This 45-Foot Greyhound Bus Has Been Converted Into a Home on Wheels With a King Size Bed

autoevolution

Published

School buses, vans, you name it! People who just want to escape from crowded cities need them. And what better way to do so than take a vacation? Well, what about being on vacation all the time? This can be achieved by full-time living in an RV and traveling where your heart desires. Many people choose school buses or motor coaches. They both come with tons of storage, and a skoolie is also much cheaper than other (continue reading...)

Full Article