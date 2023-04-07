Toyota has just launched a fifth-generation Prius whose plug-in hybrid variant is claimed to deliver an electric range that's more than 50% higher than the previous generation's 25 miles. However, the company is working on plug-in hybrids that will offer significantly more range. At a presentation on Friday outlining Toyota's strategy for the...Full Article
Toyota plans plug-in hybrids with over 120 miles of electric range
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to be unveiled on 25 April
Autocar
All versions of the next-generation E-Class will be powered by a hybrid powertrain
Latest version of the executive..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mazda MX-5
Autocar
Fourth-generation MX-5 heads back to Mazda's roadster's roots, surpassing its predecessor in every area While everyone was swooning..