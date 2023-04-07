Toyota plans plug-in hybrids with over 120 miles of electric range

Toyota plans plug-in hybrids with over 120 miles of electric range

MotorAuthority

Published

Toyota has just launched a fifth-generation Prius whose plug-in hybrid variant is claimed to deliver an electric range that's more than 50% higher than the previous generation's 25 miles. However, the company is working on plug-in hybrids that will offer significantly more range. At a presentation on Friday outlining Toyota's strategy for the...

Full Article