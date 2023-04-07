Fisker Ocean Passes FMVSS Testing, Will Get Official EPA Rating in the U.S. Soon

Fisker is getting closer to starting the U.S. sales of the Ocean SUV after passing all the FMVSS tests required for U.S. certification. The electric SUV is now awaiting its EPA-range certification, expecting the agency to confirm previous estimates of 350 miles for the Fisker Ocean Extreme. Fisker recently announced that Ocean Extreme electric SUV will have the longest range of any battery-electric SUV sold in Europe today, with a (continue reading...)